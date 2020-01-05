Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MOG.A. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Moog in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Moog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Shares of MOG.A opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.62. Moog has a twelve month low of $73.99 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.72.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $765.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.49 million. Moog had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Moog’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moog will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

