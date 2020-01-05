Morgan Stanley Lowers Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. Hologic has a 52 week low of $38.27 and a 52 week high of $53.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.54 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $230,948.46. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,481 shares of company stock valued at $9,988,288. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 72,308.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,332 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,056,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 708,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,960,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,147,000 after purchasing an additional 363,053 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 323.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 415,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,973,000 after purchasing an additional 317,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,825,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $799,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300,090 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

