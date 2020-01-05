Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on Natera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

NASDAQ NTRA traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $32.86. 779,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. Natera has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative return on equity of 252.79% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Natera will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 16,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $600,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,461 shares in the company, valued at $44,836,811.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $3,769,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 280,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,563,263.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,882 shares of company stock valued at $6,553,585 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Natera in the third quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Natera by 575.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Natera by 23.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

