New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) to announce $222.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $223.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.26 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $266.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $843.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $839.60 million to $851.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $887.15 million, with estimates ranging from $786.20 million to $983.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.21 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,243 shares in the company, valued at $963,352.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NRZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.14. 2,560,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,573. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.08. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $17.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

