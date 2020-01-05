New York Times Co (NYT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 23rd

New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th.

New York Times has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. New York Times has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect New York Times to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

NYSE NYT opened at $32.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48. New York Times has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.16.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Times will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Times presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

In other New York Times news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 136,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $4,267,579.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 487,303 shares in the company, valued at $15,218,472.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $2,038,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,830,649.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

