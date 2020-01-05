Newton Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.99 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. During the last week, Newton has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $21.09 million and $2.99 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00189743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.01500796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00122426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024399 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

