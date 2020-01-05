Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given a $120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.87.

NYSE:NKE opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Nike has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,683,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,223,520 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

