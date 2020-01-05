NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

