Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on NOAH. ValuEngine raised Noah from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Noah from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Shares of NOAH stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.88. Noah has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $60.14.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 25.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noah will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Noah in the first quarter worth $49,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Noah by 2,302.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 444,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,927,000 after purchasing an additional 425,900 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Noah in the second quarter worth $4,994,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Noah in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Noah by 98.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

