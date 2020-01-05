Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.17 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) will report $157.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.59 million. Novanta posted sales of $156.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year sales of $623.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $623.14 million to $623.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $663.59 million, with estimates ranging from $661.94 million to $665.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Novanta had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $34,912,000.00. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter worth $152,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 13.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 149.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOVT traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.54. 80,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.38. Novanta has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $96.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.56. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.47.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

