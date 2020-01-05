NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $143.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut NXP Semiconductors from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.87.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $127.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $523,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 667.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,412,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $481,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 581.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $260,134,000 after buying an additional 2,273,799 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 221.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,747,433 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $268,177,000 after buying an additional 1,893,827 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $130,046,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $87,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

