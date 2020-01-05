Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Buys £4,939.23 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Jane Tufnell bought 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £4,939.23 ($6,497.28).

LON:OIT opened at GBX 113.50 ($1.49) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 101.24. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 112.97 ($1.49). The firm has a market cap of $100.17 million and a P/E ratio of -70.94.

