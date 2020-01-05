OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Shares of OTMP stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.92) on Thursday. OnTheMarket has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 140.88 ($1.85). The stock has a market cap of $48.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.10.
OnTheMarket Company Profile
