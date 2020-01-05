OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of OTMP stock opened at GBX 70 ($0.92) on Thursday. OnTheMarket has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 140.88 ($1.85). The stock has a market cap of $48.77 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.10.

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

