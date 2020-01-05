Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.45 million, a PE ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Orthopediatrics has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 56.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 125.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

