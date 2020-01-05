Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) Receives GBX 513.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 513.13 ($6.75).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAGE shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Investec began coverage on Pagegroup in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 575 ($7.56) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Pagegroup from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

In other news, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 3,684 shares of Pagegroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10), for a total value of £17,093.76 ($22,485.87).

LON:PAGE traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 521 ($6.85). 421,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,502. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.41. Pagegroup has a 52 week low of GBX 354.50 ($4.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 549.50 ($7.23). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 497.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 464.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44.

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

