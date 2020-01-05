Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

PATK has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Patrick Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.80.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.97 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 26,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,377,373.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 172,982 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,835 shares of company stock worth $8,641,591 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,002,000 after acquiring an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,250,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,822,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 519,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 437,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

