Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) to post $130.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.50 million and the lowest is $129.96 million. Paylocity posted sales of $104.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $567.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.50 million to $569.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $682.69 million, with estimates ranging from $677.46 million to $693.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $126.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.67. 295,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,127. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.36, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.50. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $126.91.

In related news, CFO Toby J. Williams sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,182,530.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,176,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,539,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,495 shares of company stock worth $55,412,511 over the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. BB&T Corp grew its stake in Paylocity by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Paylocity by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Paylocity by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

