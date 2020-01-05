Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pluralsight Inc. is an enterprise technology learning platform. It offers online training courses for professional developers, IT admins and creative artists. The company serves individuals and businesses, as well as academic and government sectors. Pluralsight Inc. is based in Utah, United States. “

PS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pluralsight from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Pluralsight from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.11.

Pluralsight stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.19. Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $81,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,170 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 113.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 187,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

