Polybius (PLBT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.55 Million

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Polybius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00008567 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, YoBit and Mercatox. In the last week, Polybius has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Polybius has a market cap of $2.55 million and $4,414.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polybius alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00187230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.04 or 0.01480626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00123039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00024660 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Polybius Token Profile

Polybius was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official website is polybius.io . Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank

Buying and Selling Polybius

Polybius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polybius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polybius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polybius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polybius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.