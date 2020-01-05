Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.79 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) will report $41.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.20 million and the lowest is $40.37 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $15.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 173.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portola Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $130.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $133.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $237.79 million, with estimates ranging from $181.11 million to $266.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Portola Pharmaceuticals.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 275.13% and a negative return on equity of 282.04%. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

NASDAQ PTLA traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $23.98. The stock had a trading volume of 989,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,409. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

