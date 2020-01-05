Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

PINC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 price target on Premier and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Premier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.44.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. Premier has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.38.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $301,594.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $3,173,005.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Premier by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

