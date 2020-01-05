Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $84.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.57.

Get Progressive alerts:

PGR stock opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. Progressive has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 752.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.