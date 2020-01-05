Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Receives GBX 498.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 498.60 ($6.56).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sector performer” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 378 ($4.97) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of LON:PFG traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 453.50 ($5.97). 380,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 440.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 419.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 665.20 ($8.75).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

