Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

QTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Q2 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Q2 from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Q2 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Q2 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.48.

QTWO opened at $84.04 on Thursday. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $47.83 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.26 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,010,408.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $1,191,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,312,579.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,480 shares of company stock valued at $7,591,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 35.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 13.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 477,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,430,000 after buying an additional 57,373 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Q2 by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the second quarter valued at about $398,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

