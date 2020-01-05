QASH (QASH) Achieves Market Cap of $16.04 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. One QASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, LATOKEN, IDEX and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, QASH has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $16.04 million and $134,852.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00187462 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.71 or 0.01485277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00123018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00024321 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QASH

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, EXX, Gate.io, Liquid, GOPAX, LATOKEN, IDEX, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

