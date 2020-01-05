QCash (QC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.97 Million

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 4th. QCash has a total market capitalization of $44.97 million and $167.27 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QCash has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One QCash token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00187202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.01479650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00122705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024258 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. QCash’s official website is www.zb.cn

QCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

