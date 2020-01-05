QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens downgraded QCR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded QCR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of QCRH opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. QCR has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $682.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities analysts expect that QCR will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

In related news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in QCR by 37.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 562.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

