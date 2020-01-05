QLC Chain (QLC) Market Cap Hits $2.95 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Coinnest and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $52,065.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00189409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.30 or 0.01505986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00122773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024414 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bitbns, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

