Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.85.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $81.34 and a twelve month high of $108.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.14 and a 200 day moving average of $103.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

