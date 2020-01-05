RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ROLL. ValuEngine lowered RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of ROLL opened at $162.29 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $123.68 and a 12-month high of $174.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.40 and its 200 day moving average is $161.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.16.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.93 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 15.23%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $184,672.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $32,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $875,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.