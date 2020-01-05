Remme (REM) Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last week, Remme has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Remme has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $210,573.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Kuna and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00039440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.94 or 0.05925455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028757 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036025 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001911 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00025612 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Remme is remme.io

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Gate.io, Hotbit, Kuna, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

