RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to Sell

Evercore ISI lowered shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

