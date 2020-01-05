Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, National Securities lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.08.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $6.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $336.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,956,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 98,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 11.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 123,368 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 13.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,141,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 131,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter worth about $3,278,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

