Robotina (ROX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $108,071.00

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Robotina has a market capitalization of $13.29 million and approximately $108,071.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Robotina has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Robotina token can currently be purchased for about $0.0437 or 0.00000581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

About Robotina

Robotina’s genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico . The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io . Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Robotina can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

