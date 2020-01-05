Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.50.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $116.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.70. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $83.37 and a 1 year high of $117.58. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

