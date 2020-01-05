Roth Capital Raises Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Price Target to $33.00

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.77 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,970,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,689,000 after acquiring an additional 74,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,078,000 after acquiring an additional 473,992 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,970,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,562,000 after acquiring an additional 514,641 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,616,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,637,000 after acquiring an additional 819,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,112,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,648,000 after acquiring an additional 557,510 shares during the last quarter.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

