Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $127.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.47. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

