Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SASR. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.06.

SASR stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.70 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

