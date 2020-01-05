Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) to announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Schneider National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Schneider National reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Schneider National will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Schneider National.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on Schneider National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Shares of Schneider National stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.55. Schneider National has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $24.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

In related news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $191,920.00. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 21.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 57.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

