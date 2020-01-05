Scotiabank Boosts Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$73.00

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$72.60.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$68.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.19 billion and a PE ratio of 16.04. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of C$51.23 and a 12 month high of C$70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.77.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is 70.03%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.