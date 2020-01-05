Sentinel Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $272,521.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, IDEX, CoinBene and Gate.io. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $272,521.00 and approximately $530.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00187370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.84 or 0.01482222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain’s launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Gate.io, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

