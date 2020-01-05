Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Cap Hits $3.32 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022293 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008000 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,194,835 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, GDAC, BitForex, DDEX, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Upbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

