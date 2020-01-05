Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServiceSource provides a suite of cloud applications for service revenue management. The Company provides end-to-end management and optimization of the service contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling and service revenue business intelligence. Its solution is based on the proprietary Service Revenue Intelligence Platform, a data warehouse that incorporates transactional, analytical and industry data gathered from over two million service renewal transactions. The Company’s offering finds its application in all industries. ServiceSource is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Servicesource International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Servicesource International in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of SREV opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Servicesource International has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Servicesource International will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in Servicesource International by 87.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Servicesource International by 64,142.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 53,238 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Servicesource International in the second quarter worth $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Servicesource International in the second quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Servicesource International by 47.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 228,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

