ShipChain (SHIP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One ShipChain token can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $3.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00187424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.01479502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00122734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain’s launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.