Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 208,090 shares in the last quarter.

SIG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,252,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,667. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a market cap of $990.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

