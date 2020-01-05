Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIRI. ValuEngine raised shares of Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $7.09 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,523,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $10,374,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,404,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,857,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,570,585.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 945,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,168,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,820,069. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 533.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

