StarCoin Price Up 126.8% Over Last 7 Days (KST)

StarCoin (CURRENCY:KST) traded up 131.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. StarCoin has a total market cap of $998,468.00 and $758.00 worth of StarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Coinnest. During the last seven days, StarCoin has traded 126.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00577332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011365 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010681 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000234 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

StarCoin Coin Profile

StarCoin (KST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. StarCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,511,631,077 coins. The official message board for StarCoin is www.starcointalk.com . The official website for StarCoin is www.starcoin.tv . StarCoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam

StarCoin Coin Trading

StarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

