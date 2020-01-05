Steem Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Poloniex and Huobi. Steem has a market cap of $44.85 million and approximately $284,400.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,501.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.35 or 0.03015090 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00588612 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005928 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00020953 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000541 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000426 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 372,938,125 coins and its circulating supply is 355,964,031 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Poloniex, GOPAX, RuDEX, Huobi, Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit, Bithumb and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

