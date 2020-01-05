Stellar (XLM) Price Tops $0.0456

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. Stellar has a market cap of $913.74 million and $165.08 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0456 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Koinex, Bittrex and GOPAX. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00189743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.01500796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00122426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024399 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,054,779,554 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, RippleFox, Stronghold, Poloniex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, C2CX, Liquid, Kraken, Koinex, Gate.io, CEX.IO, HitBTC, CryptoMarket, GOPAX, OKEx, Koineks, Exmo, ZB.COM, Kuna, BitMart, CoinEgg, Upbit, Stellarport, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Indodax, Kryptono, Kucoin, ABCC, Bitfinex, Binance, Bitbns, BCEX, Cryptomate, Ovis, Huobi and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

