Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $30.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays cut Halliburton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Argus cut Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 96.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 179.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 162.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 210.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

